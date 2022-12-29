SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Spring Township Planning Commission on Thursday night voted to recommend zoning relief be granted for two cases which will come before the zoning hearing board Jan. 4.

The first is a for a variance request for the Spring Commons office complex, which is bounded by Shillington Road, Iroquois Avenue and Windmill Road.

Township Engineer James Moll said the owner of the development is seeking to raze all but two existing office buildings and replace them with three apartment buildings with 10 units each.

Moll said a zoning variance is required because the changes to the office park will fall under the township's mixed-use development regulations.

Under those regulations, Moll said, a development is required to have somewhere between 10% to 50% of the property reserved for residential.

Because the apartments would take up 64%, the proposed project exceeds the maximum residential use in a mixed-use development.

Moll also recommended the applicant seek a special exception to ensure there is adequate sewer transmission and treatment capacity.

Once zoning approval is granted by the township, Moll said the planning commission will begin to look at sketch plans for the specifics of the project.

Hair salon

The second variance request was to allow the owner of a home at 2601 Cleveland Ave. to operate a hair salon in an existing garage which sits to the rear of the property.

Moll said the use cannot be considered as a home occupation because the business would be in separate structure from the actual house.

The township supervisors meet on Tuesday and could also make their own recommendations to the zoning hearing board.