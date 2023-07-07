READING, Pa. - A Reading-based group will host an arts event featuring a food tour, mural unveiling and free concert on Saturday afternoon.

The group, South of Penn (SOP), will focus its events in the area of its namesake, the South Penn neighborhood. This area runs from Franklin to Canal Streets and between Second and Seventh Streets in Reading.

The SOP food tour is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, from 2-3 p.m. and is followed by the unveiling of the mural at Lucky's Lane, 339 S. Seventh St. in Reading.

The mural was designed by Reading native Theron Cook, who wanted to highlight those who established longstanding traditions in the neighborhood.

"As a community, they stayed together to serve each other and look out for each other,” Cook said. “That was more than enough to inspire me. I’d love to do more of these projects because they are overlooked but they are very necessary in keeping the community together and creating culture.”

The free concert will follow the mural unveiling at 4 p.m. It will be held at the Barrio Alegria Community Center, 140 N. Fifth St. in Reading.

In a press release, SOP initiative coordinator Jada Aviles said the entire event is "more than just full stomachs and happy neighbors" – it celebrates the very foundations of the South Penn neighborhood.

“The food tour celebrates our small business owners who are chasing their dreams,” Aviles said. “And the mural literally shows the faces of the people who have dedicated their lives to this neighborhood, who grew up here, who have raised children here, who bring joy to these streets.”