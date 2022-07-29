SPRING TWP., Pa. – Three people were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting at an apartment complex in Berks County.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Springwood Garden Apartments on West Wyomissing Boulevard.

Police say three adult men were shot. They were taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known.

Police say no one was taken into custody, but they don't believe there's a danger to the public at this time.

"We believe that this is an isolated incident," said Spring Township Chief of Police Stephen Powell. "We don't believe there's any danger at this time to any other members of the public."

The investigation is ongoing.

Spring Township police are being assisted by multiple agencies, including the Berks County district attorney's office and Wyomissing, Shillington and West Reading police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-678-3431 or Crime Alert Berks County.

