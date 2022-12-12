READING, Pa. – Reading's three institutions of higher learning will each receive $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
During its Monday night meeting, Reading City Council passed ordinances to amend its budget for ARPA funding to allocate $2 million each to Alvernia University, Albright College and Reading Area Community College.
In November, an ordinance was introduced to allocate $1 million to each of the institutions, even though they requested $2 million in their applications for ARPA funds.
During discussions at previous meetings, councilmembers agreed upon the $2 million each, as representatives from the colleges identified how the funds will be spent.
RACC plans to use the funds for the conversion of Weitz Hall into the Weitz Healthcare Pavilion. Albright College plans to renovate its Gingrich Library into an academic hub with a student commons and library, and Alvernia University plans to use the funds for the second phase of its CollegeTowne project on Penn Street.
Also during Monday's meeting, City Council approved its final 2023 budget of $100.7 million.