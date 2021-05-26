READING, Pa. – An attempt to remove Robin Costenbader-Jacobson as president of the Reading School Board failed in a 5-3 vote of the board Wednesday night.
That, however, didn't stop the matter from being the dominant topic during the hour-long meeting.
The issue first came up during the April meeting when board member Mark Detterline criticized the board president for posting negative comments about the city of Reading on her Facebook page.
Costenbader-Jacobson posted comments after her automobile was destroyed in a hit-and-run accident in front of her home.
In the post, she said Reading was deteriorating by the day and used hashtags stating "Reading is a hot mess" and "no quality of life in Reading."
At the start of Wednesday night's meeting, two members of the public made comments saying it was inappropriate for Costenbader-Jacobson to speak at the district's graduation at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 2.
"I understand we all have freedom of speech but when you are holding that position, you have to be careful," said Michele Williams. "It doesn't send a good (message) to our kids. Comments like that should be kept at home."
Following the public comments, Costenbader-Jacobson announced she hired an attorney after the April meeting.
She then proceeded to read a letter from attorney James M. Smith, founder member of Smith Bukowski LLC, Fleetwood.
"I hasten to note that in your Facebook post, you did not comment on the Reading School District or on anything related to your position as president," Smith wrote. "There is absolutely nothing legally preventing you from entering the public square and sharing your thoughts on the city where you live. The Supreme Court of the United States has consistently and unequivocally upheld the right of the public servant to voice concerns related to the conditions of her neighborhood."
Smith added that the school board should reject the call to end Costenbader-Jacobson's tenure as president.
That opinion, though, didn't stop Detterline from making a motion to demote Costenbader-Jacobson from president and relieve her of all duties on board committees.
"As school board directors, it is our duty to be considerate of our job and it is paramount to raise our community up and not tear it down," Detterline said.
"It is necessary for us to be critical of particular policies, entities, elected officials and organizations for us to progress, but there is a fine line from being critical and being derogative," he added. "Disrespectful and hurtful rhetoric, even when born from frustration, must never be allowed to flourish, especially from an elected official."
Detterline concluded, "I cannot in good conscience support a president who thinks so little of our community."
Board member Ann Sheehan said Detterline was making a mountain out of a molehill and that a school board member has every right to express a frustration.
"Calling for her to resign is a ridiculous political ploy," Sheehan said.
"I disagree," board member Becky Ellis said. "It is necessary to hold people accountable for what they say as our political leaders. I can't in good conscience sit by and just watch as you disparage parents on Facebook, whether you said it to them directly or not."
That comment raised the ire of Costenbader-Jacobson.
"Let's talk about what we do publicly," Costenbader-Jacobson said. "On Monday night, with you and racism, I was the third party in a year you accused of being racist. You don't know me. You are insulting and are a hater. We, as school board members, don't all feel that way about the police and don't look at them as being racists."
During the Reading City Council meeting Monday, Ellis made a public comment condemning a proposed raise for police officers, saying, "Policing is rooted in racism."
Costenbader-Jacobson also blasted Detterline for attacking her as an alumna of Albright College.
"You work for Albright College and this is a great way for you to talk to and treat an alum," she said.
Detterline is Albright's assistant director of admission for southeastern Pennsylvania.
The only other board member who joined Detterline and Ellis in the call for Costenbader-Jacobson's removal was Patricia Wright.
Also during Wednesday night's meeting, Superintendent Khalid N. Mumin read a prepared statement in response to city Councilwoman Donna Reed's Facebook posts about the Reading Public Museum.
In her posts, Reed claimed that she had several credible sources indicating that negotiations between the district and the board of the museum's foundation had broken down over the district's unwillingness to make building repairs.