EXETER TWP., Pa. - Three people were transported to the hospital Friday night after a head-on crash in Exeter Township, Berks County.

The crash happened at the 6700 block of Perkiomen Avenue (Route 422 westbound), according to township police.

Township police say a person driving a minivan went eastbound on the westbound lane when it collided with another vehicle that had been driving westbound.

The minivan's driver and the two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their condition.