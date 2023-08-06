BOYERTOWN, Pa. — The Douglass Township Police Department responded Friday to a report of three teenagers throwing rocks at a vehicle on Thompson Drive in Boyertown, Berks County.

A witness said the teens were all traveling on bicycles while throwing the rocks, but ditched their bikes and fled into the nearby woods. The three bikes were later recovered by Douglass Township Police.

According to the department, one of the bicycles had been stolen from a Douglass Township residence. The other two bikes — a red/black Next BMX wipeout and a black/purple Mongoose 21-speed mountain bike — remain in the possession of Douglass Township police.

Those who believe one of the bikes is theirs or have further information about the incident are asked to contact Douglass Township Police at (610) 367-9474.