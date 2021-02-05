READING, Pa. - The Berks Jazz Fest is still set to go on, but a little later than planned.
Organizers said Friday the 30th annual festival has been postponed again because of the pandemic, this time until August.
"We want to make sure everyone has the ample time to get a vaccine and make sure they're feeling comfortable being outside and in crowds again," said Meggan Kerber, executive director of Berks Arts.
The 10-day event, which had already been moved from March/April 2020 to April 2021, is now scheduled for Aug. 13-22, 2021.
Because of the second rescheduling, a few of the artists on the original lineup are unable to perform in August, organizers said, but other concerts have been planned in their place.
"We just keep moving forward and working with all of our partners to make sure we can provide a safe event with all the precautions in place, but just for August," Kerber said.
Safety measures like mask-wearing, temperature checks, and electronic ticket scanning will be in place.
For a complete schedule, and information on ticket refunds and purchases, visit the event's website.