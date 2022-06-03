BERN TWP., Pa. — World War II Weekend in Berks County is one of the largest events of its kind, bringing in tens of thousands of people for a weekend to visit yesteryear.
"I tell people this is living history," said Ron Gosdeck, tour guide activities coordinator for the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum in Bern Township.
"We typically get 25,000 to 35,000 people for the weekend. We'll have 1,600 or 1,800 reenactors camp out here. We have a flea market with a couple hundred vendors up there," said Gosdeck. "You can see all the aircraft we have out here."
The aircraft are the biggest draws, including a restored 1942 Douglas C-53-DO Skytrooper.
Seven years ago, that aircraft was abandoned in a field in Ohio. Today, it's been restored to its full glory and this is only the second time it's been to an airshow.
Jason Capra, a longtime World War II enthusiast and president, founder and chief pilot of Vintage Wings Inc., poured time and money into bringing it back to life.
"I had this instant connection with the airplane and I felt horrible for it," Capra explained. "I knew there was a lot to it and I just felt that this type of story and piece of American history needed to be saved."
World War II Weekend will continue Saturday and Sunday at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. The gates open at 8:30 a.m. each day. Shows will end at 10 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.