READING, Pa.- In keeping with tradition, the Berks Jazz Fest kicked off with the opening day luncheon at the Peanut Bar featuring the jazz stylings of the Groovemasters.
The shows and festivities are scheduled for the next ten days, which is no small feat, especially this year.
"We did the festival in August, now to turn around and do it again in April has been a challenge," says Berks Jazz Fest General Manager, John Ernesto.
Challenging but worth it for organizers, artists and attendees.
"Any first day of a jazz festival has like this mix of anxious, happy, relieved," says New York City jazz saxophonist, Albert Rivera.
Rivera has been working with Berks Jazz Fest for several years.
"Some years I'm performing with my own group and some years we're supporting," says Rivera. "This year is super focused on education which is a big love of mine as well."
Ernesto is singing the praises of the hordes of volunteers it takes to bring the festival to life.
"We have sheesh, almost 300 volunteers working on this festival in various capacities," says Ernesto. "Without them it just wouldn't happen."