READING, Pa. - Berks County will be filled with the sounds of jazz for the next ten days.

The 32nd Berks Jazz Fest begins Friday with the traditional memorial luncheon at the Peanut Bar on Penn Street in Reading.

Then tonight, performers will take to stages at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading and the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading.

