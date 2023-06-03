BERN TWP., Pa. - One of most iconic events in the Greater Reading area is back as the 32nd World War Two Weekend is expected to draw thousands to the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum in Bern Township.

The event appeals to people of all ages. While adults danced, the kids dressed as shoe shiners, soldiers, and even rode around on military trucks.

Others were ready to do some dancing after a long drive, like Atena and Joe De Jong. They came all the way from North Carolina.

"We have been coming for 9 years." says Atena de Jong.

And there's one thing that keeps bringing her husband Ed and her back.

"The people that work the event, the people who volunteer, the people who bring the planes, the reenactors, they're wonderful, they're the ones that make the event." says de Jong.

Hundreds of reenactors have gathered in tents just like this one behind me, they do this to keep the experience as authentic as possible.

"As you can see, we put together our whole camp with all our recruitments and items that a regular World War II solider would've had," says Joe Snyder, a reenactor.

He says his reenactment group comes here every year. Whether is the dancing, the heroes, the warbirds, or the campsites, those who keep coming back say there is always something to look forward to. World War Two Weekend continues through Sunday.