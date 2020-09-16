Garage fire in Amity
Chase Morrison | 69 News

AMITY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters from three counties are battling a multi-alarm fire that has closed the eastbound lanes of Route 422 in eastern Berks, between Reading and Pottstown.

Crews were initially dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to 100 Benjamin Franklin Highway East -- the eastbound side of Route 422 -- in Amity Township for the report of a garage on fire.

Officials on the scene quickly struck a second alarm, as they received reports of someone possibly being trapped inside the burning building.

A third alarm was struck about a half-hour later. Firefighters from neighboring Chester and Montgomery counties have been dispatched to the scene, along with a task force of tanker trucks.

Part of the building's roof is reported to have collapsed.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

