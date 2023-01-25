MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - A third hearing about a proposed warehouse in Maidencreek Township, Berks County, will take place Wednesday night.

It starts at 7 p.m. at Willow Creek Elementary School.

A developer wants to build a 930,000-square-foot warehouse in the area of Route 222 and Schaeffer Road.

The hearings will likely continue for months, as there are 20 members of the public who have registered as parties to the proceedings, meaning each of those individuals will have an opportunity to present their own cases with witnesses after the applicant completes their testimony.