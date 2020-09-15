WEST READING, Pa. - A shooting that left two people dead in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a third person.
That person, whose name has not been released, died Tuesday at Reading Hospital, according to the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
The Berks County coroner's office will arrange an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, officials said.
The police found the other people, a man and a woman, dead of apparent gunshot wounds Monday night at the scene of the shooting in the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in New Hanover Township.
Their names also have not been released.
Law enforcement authorities said their initial investigation indicates that the shooting was domestic in nature and that there was no threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover Township police at 610-327-1150, or the Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3368.