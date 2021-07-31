READING, Pa. - A house fire in Reading has now claimed a third victim. The Berks County Coroner reports one of the children being treated at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia has died.
The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment of injures from a house fire Thursday morning in the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street.
A woman rescued from the blaze died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest late Thursday night.
Catherine Dingle, 32, died of a combination of second- and third-degree burns over 86% of her body and smoke inhalation injuries, the Lehigh County coroner said. Her death was ruled an accident.
A 9-year-old boy also rescued from the blaze died at Reading Hospital around 11 a.m. Thursday. An autopsy showed the Amanda E. Stout elementary student died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation, the Berks coroner said.
A third kid was also rushed to the hospital for treatment. The extent of injury or condition of the child is unknown at this time.
Officials say the fire likely broke out because of combustible items in or around a microwave. It has been classified as accidental.