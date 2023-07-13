SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a raging fire in Berks County.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Thursday at an apartment building in the 100 block of Main Street in Shoemakersville.

Firefighters struck four alarms as the fire spread and consumed the building, and more crews were called to the scene.

It took fire crews several hours to knock down the fire, and it was marked under control just after 7 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, dispatchers said, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The person who called 911 reported the fire may have started in a vehicle and spread to the building, which appears to house multiple units.

A pickup truck parked in front of the building was scorched.

Power outages were reported in the area as crews fought the fire.

Refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.