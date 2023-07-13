SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa.- Several people lost their homes and belongings in an early morning fire in Shoemakersville.

The four-alarm fire spread quickly, destroying an apartment building on Main Street.

By the light of day, the devastation was clear.

"I didn't think it was going to hit me," said Michael Kahm. "My daughter slept in that room, my son was in that one," he said, fighting back tears. "Their daughter was in the room next to it and their son was in the room next to that."

Kahm moved out of the apartment building just weeks ago. He said his heart is broken for his friends and neighbors who lived in the other units.

"Everybody's alright and everybody's okay. [That] is the only reason this is bearable," said Kahm.

One person did go to the hospital for some burns. Those on scene say he was a former fire volunteer himself.

"It's a total loss and it's very devastating, especially for the families," said Amanda Barlet, a friend of the victims and former volunteer firefighter. "It's hard to see them go through that."

Firefighters say it is too soon to determine the cause or where exactly the fire started because of how much damage was done and how quickly it spread.

"It was hard to tell when we first got there because the fire was extended everywhere in front of the whole apartment building," says Asst. Fire Chief David Rubright with the Shoemakersville Vol. Fire Company.

The four-alarm fire took at least two hours and around 100 firefighters from at least 20 different companies to tackle.

The state police fire marshal is investigating.

"I wish them luck and hopefully that the community can come together to help them," Barlet said.