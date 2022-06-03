Gavel

READING, Pa. - Four people from Reading have been convicted in connection with a sex trafficking operation out of a boarding house in the city.

Shaquile Newson, 29; Alexander Malave, 31; Karvarise Person, 33; and James Goode, 47, were convicted of several charges, including conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and sex trafficking including of minors.

The charges against the four arose from their membership and association in a violent gang called “The Sevens,” which took control and operated out of a 50-room boarding house on South 4th Street in Reading, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

In January 2020, 14 people were charged in connection with the case. The charges stemmed from a years-long investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Reading Police Department into a racketeering conspiracy operating out of the boarding house as far back as December 2017 until roughly March 2019, the Justice Department said.

Evidence presented at the six-week trial showed that multiple acts of violence were carried out as well as numerous acts involving the sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking of women and minors, according to the news release.

Authorities say victims were raped, shot, assaulted with batons, stabbed with a knife, and hit with a hammer. A minor was forced to have a sexual encounter with a gun held to her head, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department says all 14 people originally indicted have now been convicted of charges related to the case.

