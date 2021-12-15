UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. - Four people are dead and numerous others injured after two crashes just hours and miles apart on Interstate 78 in Berks County.
Four vehicles were involved in the first wreck just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-78 eastbound near the Route 61 exit in Tilden Township, state police said.
The driver of an empty school bus did not see traffic stopped due to a lane closure in a construction zone, and hit a car, causing it to become lodged underneath the bus. The bus then hit another car, pushing it into a tractor-trailer, police said.
The driver of the first car, a 20-year-old man, as well as a passenger in the second car were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
The bus was from out of the area and being delivered to a location in Canada, police said.
I-78 eastbound was shut down and traffic was being diverted off the highway at the Strausstown exit, which is where the second crash occurred around 10:30 p.m., authorities said.
A tractor-trailer did not slow down for stopped traffic, causing a five-vehicle chain reaction crash, state police said. Two tractor-trailers, a van, a sedan and an SUV were involved.
Two people died at that scene in Upper Tulpehocken Township, police said. Their names have not been released, but one was a 24-year-old Reading woman riding in the back seat of a car, and the other was a 54-year-old Williamsport man driving an SUV.
At least one other person involved was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is not known.
Both wrecks closed a 12-mile stretch of I-78 for hours overnight, but the highway was completely reopened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
State police said four other accidents were reported in the traffic from the two crashes.