TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating an altercation that caused a 4-month old to sustain serious injuries.
Police say on Friday, they were called to the 7000 block of Lancaster Avenue in Tulpehocken Township for a report of physical abuse of a 4-month old child.
An investigation determined Scott Albrecht and his girlfriend, a 40-year-old woman, were arguing while Albrecht was holding the child. During the altercation, it was determined Albrecht threw the child to the floor, causing serious injuries to the child's head.
The child was taken to Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center.
Albrecht was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.
The investigation is ongoing.