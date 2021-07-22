READING, Pa. | Reading police announced that charges have been filed against four individuals for the alleged drug trafficking of dangerous, illegal substances in the Reading area.
In early March of 2021, the Reading Police Vice Unit says it initiated a drug investigation relative to a known suspect, Julio Enrique Arocho, 53, and his associates.
Confidential sources reportedly stated to police that Arocho was allegedly dealing Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine and Crack Cocaine in the neighborhood of the 400 block of Minor Street, Reading, Pa.
During the investigation, the officers say they learned that Arocho lived on Minor Street. Arocho’s customers says they contacted him to coordinate the drug transactions, and the transactions were allegedly made in the 400 block of Minor Street.
The suspects, Carols Davila, Emily Grace Bernheiser, and Maria Milagros Quinones allegedly sold numerous amounts of Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine and Crack Cocaine to undercover officers, police reports say.
Detectives of the Reading Police Vice Unit and Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for Arocho's residence, and for Arocho's person. The search warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Carissa Johnson.
On Thursday, July 21, 2021 detectives say they served the search warrants. Julio Enrique Arocho and the previously suspects were taken into custody in the 400 blockk of Minor St.
As a result of the search, several items were found and seized, including: One plastic bag containing 100 grams of cocaine; One plastic bag containing 87 grams of crack cocaine; One plastic bag containing 25 packets of crack cocaine; One glass tube filled with an amount of crack cocaine; Three bags containing fentanyl/heroin; Five digital scales, packaging material, drug paraphernalia items; Two cellphones; documents and identification related to suspects; and $12,565.00 in United States currency believed to be the proceeds of the sales of controlled substances.
Julio Enrique Arocho, Carols M. Davila, Emily Grace Bernheiser, and Maria Milagros Quinones were all transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center for processing and arraignment, police reports stated. Bail was not set as of this time.