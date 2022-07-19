Reading N. 11th Street fire
Caitlin Rearden | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Emergency crews responded to the scene of fire in the 400 block of N. 11th Street in Reading. 

Emergency alerts report the call came in shortly after 11 a.m. 

The fire chief tells 69 News that four people were rescued from the building. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation. Three people were treated at the scene. 

No word on what caused the fire. Officials say it appears the fire started in the kitchen. 

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates. 

