READING, Pa. - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of Reading house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Initial dispatches called for a structure fire with entrapment at a house in the 700 block of Franklin Street. The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. A second alarm was struck soon after.

Fire officials say four people were on the roof and needed to be rescued, and witnesses reported seeing people climbing out of windows before emergency crews arrived.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, sustaining burns to his neck, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but officials say it may have started in the kitchen.

"We have initial reports of some cooking going on on the stove in the kitchen at that point," said Reading fire marshal Jeremy Searfoss. "It was reported to us by a witness that was removed from the roof by one of our members."

The occupants of the building, who are not able to return right now due to the extent of the damage, are being assisted by the Red Cross.