ALBANY TWP., Pa. -- "Karnival of the Arts" kicked off in Albany Township Friday night.

More than 40 bands will perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds this weekend.

Plus, dozens of artists and vendors will be there.

Organizers say it's a family friendly event, with something for everyone.

The event runs through Monday.

A fireworks show is planned for 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.