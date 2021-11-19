BERN TWP., Pa. — An industrial park near Reading Regional Airport is welcoming a new tenant.
The Berks Industrial Development Authority (BerksIDA) announced Friday that SunCap Property Group has acquired 35 acres of Berks Park 183 in Bern Township to construct a last-mile distribution warehouse.
The project, which is expected to exceed $40 million, will create nearly 200 jobs and generate $1 million in annual property taxes for Berks County, the township, and the Schuylkill Valley School District when it's finished in late 2022, officials said.
"This is a huge win for Berks County," Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said in a statement issued by BerksIDA on Friday. "We are proud of the role BerksIDA and the County played to develop a problem site that was vacant for more than 80 years into a job generator for our community."
BerksIDA recently installed the final $7.5 million in infrastructure that was needed to make the $17-million industrial park off Aviation Road shovel-ready for developers.
"Berks Park 183 was a nearly decade-long project that required support from all levels of government as well as countless community partners," said Jeremy Zaborowski, BerksIDA's executive director. "I am thrilled to see these collective efforts start to pay off for Berks County."
Zaborowski said SunCap has been a great partner in developing a facility that will serve as an anchor for Berks Park 183.
While SunCap said it's not yet able to disclose the warehouse's tenant, the North Carolina-based real estate development and investment firm specializes in the development of build-to-suit facilities for large corporate clients, including Amazon and FedEx.
Amazon recently opened two distribution centers in Berks County, and FedEx operates a shipping center on the opposite side of the airport.