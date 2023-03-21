WINDSOR TWP., Pa. – Texas-based Mountain Trail Solar LLC said it would like to create a solar facility located on 440 acres of land in Windsor Township, Berks County.
According to the proposal, the project would be located south of Old Route 22, north of Hess Road, east of Sunday Road and west of Clauss Road. The company says the facility would connect to the Met-Ed electrical system.
"That (the proposed facility) will power about 8,500 homes in a year," a Mountain Trail Solar representative said at a hearing Tuesday night. "That's kind of the scale of what we're proposing."
The company said it could not answer questions on camera. Off camera, representatives said the project would bring in $5 million, sending around $4 million to the Hamburg School District. They said the facility could operate for three to four decades.
However, people in the community brought up concerns about runoff.
"If there's a 1% chance that we're feeding the Schuylkill River, might not we pause?" asked one resident during public comment.
Mountain Trail Solar said it has done studies, looking at watershed and some existing drainage issues, offering some solutions. Those are some of the concerns Jeffry Bryan said he has.
"You know, there are huge concerns about one: our property value with our homes surrounded by what was previously or is beautiful farmland," Bryan said.
The company said it has done habitat reviews on top of noise studies. It also said it would install landscape buffering and that vegetation will block the view of the solar panels.
According to Mountain Trail Solar, people can submit questions to an email address or call a phone number on the project's website.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 18 at 7 p.m., but the planning commission said that could change due to the company's availability.