ROBESON TWP., Pa. - The 44th annual Hay Creek Festival will take place in Berks County this weekend, but it will be smaller than in previous years, due to coronavirus safety restrictions.
The Hay Creek Valley Historical Association said it will hold a "mini festival" for two days only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the historic Joanna Furnace in Robeson Township.
Visitors will be able to purchase the popular foods by the quart or gallon and also shop from early American and creekside craft vendors.
For sale will be Mable's soups, chicken pot pie, apple cider and various homemade baked goods for visitors to purchase and take with them. There will be no tents, tables or chairs to eat on site.
Curbside pickup will be offered for customers who prefer not to enter the festival. The organization will also offer online pre-orders of food, so guests can reserve and pay for their favorite food ahead of time.
A Hay Creek booth will be set up to sell quilt tickets, metal castings, gift shop items and scarecrow kits to go.
In addition to food and craft sales, there will be a car cruise where visitors can drive in their favorite vehicle and showcase their antique, classic or hot rod vehicle in a designated area. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, military vehicles and even tractors are welcome to drive in during the two-day event.
Demonstrations or interpretations will not be offered this year, and historic buildings will remain closed.
Admission to the festival is free, however, donations will be accepted to help support the restoration and preservation efforts of the site.
All parking will be on site. Face masks will be required at the gate area and for all sales from vendors. Everyone will also be required to social distance.