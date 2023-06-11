HAMBURG, Pa. - A campground in Berks County is doing its part to give back to the community.

Mountain Springs Campground in Hamburg held it's 4th annual Camp for Hope event Saturday.

The camp chooses a local terminally ill child and holds a fundraiser to benefit them.

This year's event honored Jameson, who's currently fighting leukemia.

His family says they're grateful for the support.

"It means a lot to us that our community supports us. It's a struggle being out of work and taking him to appointments, so it's huge that they can come out and help us. And it's just fun for our kids to be able to come out and go camping," Stefanie Tremmel said.

Activities include raffles, carnival games, ticket auctions and a bake sale.

The event was attended by over 300 people.