SPRING TWP., Pa. – At its Monday night meeting, the Wilson School Board voted unanimously to approve a proposed final 2021-22 budget that includes a 5.3% tax increase.
Chief Financial Officer Christine Schlosman said the $119.6 million spending plan includes a $3.7 million deficit.
That funding gap would be closed by using money from the district's unassigned fund balance.
Schlosman said the expenses for the district were primarily driven up by a 4.7% increase in salaries and personnel expenses and a 35% increase in the district's required contribution to the teachers' retirement fund.
Approving a proposed final budget means the district has another 30 days before it has to adopt the final spending plan.
If approved as a final budget on June 21, tax payers would see the property tax rate increase to 27.66 mills, from the current 26.26 mills.
That would mean the owner of a $100,000 property would have an annual tax bill of $2,766.
Schlosman also reminded the board that the district opted for no tax increases in 2020 because of the pandemic situation.
She said there is a possibility that adjustments could be made to the proposed plan before the final vote.
The board did not have any discussions about the budget.
"I’m not excited about it but at this point this is the best we can do," board member Michael Martin said.
Changes to food service workers' salary, structure
In another matter, the board approved a request for revised job descriptions and salary increases for secondary food service managers, food service cooks and secondary food service workers.
The agenda item prompted three elementary food service workers to submit written statements to the board opposing the action.
The elementary food service workers called the move unfair and said many of the secondary workers have been on the job fewer years than they have been but will now be making more money than them.
Superintendent Richard Faidley said all food service workers will receive 3% increases but the salary adjustments at the secondary level is from a restructuring of the department to consolidate and increase revenues.
Faidley said this would be the first phase of the restructuring of the district's food service and that there will be additional analysis at the elementary level in the future.
"I want all of the individuals to know that we value them," Faidley said. "We are doing our absolute best to reorganize and restructure so that we can continue to sustain the employees we already have."
Martin voted no on the matter.
The meeting Monday was held virtually because the district learned that Martin was planning to violate the district's masking policy, which would have required him to be removed as a member and arrested, according to Solicitor John Miravich.