HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.

Officials made the announcement at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County, north of Harrisburg.

Those in Berks receiving grants are the Community Fire Company of Virginville ($5,739), the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company ($4,290), the Topton Volunteer Fire Company ($12,313), the Union Fire Company No. 1 of Hamburg ($12,500), and the Greenfields Fire Company in Bern Township ($7,750).

"It goes without saying that rain has been scarce this year for many parts of the state, as well as wider regions throughout the country," said Charles McGarvey, the state's acting fire commissioner. "It's easy to forget that the men and women that respond to these incidents are our neighbors, family members, and friends, and they come to the fire service with a variety of skill levels and backgrounds. Grant programs like these are essential financial pipelines that back their professional development and provide needed equipment and supplies so that firefighters can safely and successfully complete their missions."

The grants are awarded on a cost-share basis, and they cannot exceed 50% of the actual expenditures of local, public, and private nonprofit organizations, officials said. The maximum award is $12,500.