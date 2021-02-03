READING, Pa. - The partial collapse of a vacant building in Reading on Tuesday has prompted city officials to temporarily condemn several nearby rowhomes.
Those five homes in the 500 block of Gordon Street are located directly behind the crumbling building on Miltimore Street.
Firefighters responded there yesterday afternoon after part of the building's third floor collapsed onto the second, sending debris onto the street below.
No one was injured.
Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, told 69 News that the homes were temporarily condemned for fear that they could be in danger if the rest of the building were to collapse.
City officials have not yet revealed plans for the building.