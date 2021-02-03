Homes on Gordon Street in Reading condemned because of collapse
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The partial collapse of a vacant building in Reading on Tuesday has prompted city officials to temporarily condemn several nearby rowhomes.

Those five homes in the 500 block of Gordon Street are located directly behind the crumbling building on Miltimore Street.

Firefighters responded there yesterday afternoon after part of the building's third floor collapsed onto the second, sending debris onto the street below.

No one was injured.

Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, told 69 News that the homes were temporarily condemned for fear that they could be in danger if the rest of the building were to collapse.

City officials have not yet revealed plans for the building.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.