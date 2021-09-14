READING, Pa. - A rare weekend rise in overdose cases continues into the week in Reading and across Berks County.
“By noon today we had over, we had 101 overdoses in our community,” said District Attorney John Adams. “Our county since Saturday."
Adams calls it "shocking and astronomical" and says it's putting a strain on our health care system, as 71 people went to Reading Hospital and 30 to St Joe’s so far.
"Clearly a bad batch of drugs landed in our community and we are taking steps to stamp out this problem,” Adams said.
Five people are in custody, four of whom have prior charges. A raid Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Walnut Street led to three arrests.
A search warrant executed in the 200 block of Eighth Street produced 250 blue bags that contain a mix of heroin, a horse tranquilizer and an as-yet-unknown substance that one Reading doctor calls the deadliest.
"Narcan can reverse the effects of opioids or opiates that are present but Narcan does not reverse the effects of whatever this toxin is,” said Dr. William Santoro, with Reading Hospital.
Adams says more arrests could be coming as the investigation continues.
"We are doing everything possible to continue to enforce our drug laws and to stamp out these illicit drugs that are poisoning our community,” Adams said.