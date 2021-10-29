computer keyboard

READING, Pa. - Five people are facing charges in Berks County after authorities say they either had or distributed child pornography.

Berks County detectives have been conducting investigations over the past year after receiving numerous complaints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said the county district attorney's office, in a news release.

The complaints led to five separate and independent child porn investigations, and search warrants at five locations yielded digital files, images and videos with child pornography, the DA said.

Charges against the five were filed Wednesday, and each person surrendered Thursday, officials said. A video preliminary arraignment was held for each and bail was set.

- Jeremy Walther, 20, of Womelsdorf; $50,000 bail

- Andyson Nunez, 22, of Reading; $10,000 bail

- Christopher Barrera, 23, of West Lawn; $50,000 bail

- Travonte Staples, 29, of Reading; $20,000 bail

- Kurt Wagner, 60, of Mohnton; $10,000 bail

Each was released pending their preliminary hearings, authorities said.

