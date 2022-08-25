READING, Pa. — It's that time of year again at Albright College in Reading. Students are moving into the dorms.

Officials said nearly 476 incoming students, including five sets of twins, settled in on campus Thursday.

The students come from 22 states and four countries. About a third of the students will be school athletes.

A little more than half of the students are the first in their families to attend college, according to Albright.

The students have a busy weekend of activities ahead.

Classes will begin Monday.