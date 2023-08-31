WEST READING, Pa. — A $50,000 donation from Highmark and Penn State Health's St. Joseph's Medical Center has brought a popular robot exhibit to life at Reading Public Museum (RPM).

According to an RPM press release, "The Robot Zoo" provides hands-on elements that give families the opportunity to "learn about scientific concepts and biological differences." Previous exhibits have included topics such as echolocation in bats, compound eyes in flies, camouflage, and a build-your-own robot using gears and joints, the press release said.

The exhibit will continue through Monday, Sept. 4. RPM — which is located at 500 Museum Road — is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to RPM is $10 for adults and $6 for children, seniors or college students with a valid ID.