WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health said it is "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of interest from people who want to volunteer at the health system's COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Tower Health put out a call for licensed clinicians to administer the vaccine and individuals who could provide clerical support at the clinics. More than 500 people have since applied to serve as volunteers.
"We knew that when COVID-19 arrived in our communities it was going to take everyone coming together to defeat the virus," said Mary Agnew, Tower Health's chief nursing officer. "For nearly a year our communities have been so gracious with their support. Our team is overwhelmed by the outpouring of interest to volunteer in our clinics."
Right now, Tower Health is working with a group of 87 people who can administer the vaccine as well as 38 people who can provide clerical support.
Once those people are trained, officials said they will reach out to a second group of volunteers.
The health network said it is no longer seeking additional volunteers.
Tower Health said it plans to open clinics once more people are eligible for the vaccine.