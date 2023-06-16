Penn State Berks rocked Friday night, with music pumping as volunteers pumped out meals.

Tammy White, President of the United Way Berks, says, "we have 500 volunteers who are going to be helping us package 250,000 meals, half of them mac and cheese, and half of them apple cinnamon oatmeal."

It's a partnership with the United Way of Berks County and Penn State Berks. The meals will be going to Helping Harvest.

The Big Cheese, going on its seventh year, gets its name for packing meals of mac and cheese. The apple cinnamon oatmeal is new this year.

A quarter of a million meals will help make a dent in the need in the community.

"With inflation we've seen more people come for food than ever, we actually gave out more meals last year than we did during the peak of that pandemic," Jay Worrall, President of Helping Harvest, tells 69 News.

He says some of the meals will go towards their Weekender Program, which sends meals home with students so they can eat over the weekend. White also understands how great the need is, "we know that one in five people in Berks County are either, they're going without a meal or they're at risk of going without a meal."

The United Way didn't have to look very hard to find volunteers. Organizers say within a half hour of registration opening, all 500 spots had been filled. This is Terry Grassley's fifth year helping.

He says, "every year just gets bigger and more exciting, we have lots of fun, it's just a good night out doing good deeds."

That's what organizers want, a fun, party-like atmosphere as volunteers line the tables to scoop, funnel, seal, and ring the bell each time a box is filled. Jerson Vargas, a volunteer on the Reading football team, says, "we're just here to help out and give back to the community, no matter what it takes, just rock out."