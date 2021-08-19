Governor Mifflin school gym construction
Jace Codi | 69 News

SHILLINGTON, Pa. — Underway in the Governor Mifflin School District is the first phase one of a renovation project that aims to upgrade outdated systems in the district and bring educational spaces into the 21st century.

Project planning began in 2017, when district officials decided it was time to make significant changes to bring its campus up to modern standards.

"Phase 1 is updates to mechanical systems at the middle school and the high school," said Tim Ziegler, the district's director of operations.

That included replacing and updating an antiquated HVAC system, which is especially prudent with current COVID-19 concerns.

"Going through those buildings, we're updating them with efficient means for HVAC and also some infection protection for protocols that are in place now," Ziegler explained.

That work, along with other changes like lighting, bathrooms and stairwells being brought up to ADA standards, plus some construction, happened this summer.

Superintendent Bill McKay said the project allows the district to use existing space differently and limit the amount of new construction needed. He said funding for the $58-million project has already been secured.

"We were able to restructure that. We were able to get historically low loans, interest rates and bonds to be able to fund the projects," said McKay. "We actually have that money already."

Subsequently, phases two and three will relocate the health and physical education programs to a new building to create and utilize instructional spaces more efficiently for the way students are learning in 2021.

"What that does is it gives us a large footprint in these buildings to now create more instructional spaces related to STEM and science labs, and business and family consumer science," said McKay. "[We will also] expand our music areas, but not have to do new construction to all the buildings."

