WYOMISSING, Pa. — Hundreds of people in Berks County worked up an appetite before sitting down to enjoy their Thanksgiving feast.

The Berks Gymnastics Team presented its 10th annual Flippin' Fun 5k Turkey Run on Thursday.

Runners and walkers of all ages were invited to take part in the race, which was timed by Pretzel City Sports.

It began behind the Wawa on Museum Road in Wyomissing and followed a course through the borough's parks before returning to the starting point.

Organizers said they expected more than 450 people to participate in the race, the proceeds of which benefit local youth gymnasts.