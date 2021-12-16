UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. - A fifth person has died after two chain reaction crashes on Interstate 78 in Berks County Tuesday night.
The person who was rushed to the hospital after the second wreck Tuesday died of their injuries at the hospital, said the Berks County coroner early Thursday.
The person, whose name has not yet been released, had been in extremely critical condition, and is the third victim of the five-vehicle crash in Upper Tulpehocken Township.
That crash, around 10:30 p.m., was caused by a tractor-trailer failing to slow down for stopped traffic at the Strausstown/Route 183 exit on I-78, state police said.
Yalibet Lopez-Perez, 24, of Reading and Jonny Young, 54, of Lycoming County, were also killed.
Traffic was stopped at that exit because of a deadly crash about two hours earlier.
"The highway was shutdown at 183, so everybody had to get off there, so that was in the backlog of that, getting off of 183," said Trooper David Boehm, state police.
The first wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes in Tilden Township, when an empty school bus didn't brake for stopped traffic in a construction zone, police said.
"The bus just plowed into the back of stopped traffic," Boehm said.
The bus hit a car, lodging it underneath, then hit another car, sending it into a tractor-trailer, investigators said.
Two people died in that crash. August Schwartz, 20, of South Whitehall Township, and Thalia Jackson, 25, of Easton, were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.
State police are continuing to investigate both crashes, and are asking anyone who witnessed either wreck to call the Hamburg barracks at 610-562-6885.