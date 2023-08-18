MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A 67-year old woman died Thursday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Maxatawny Township, Berks County.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said Deborah A. Majerich was driving along the 100 block of Kohler Road in Maxatawny Township when her vehicle went off the road and struck a pole. The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, the coroner's office said.

Majerich was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest less than an hour later, the coroner's office said.

Pennsylvania State Police in Reading are investigating the crash.