ALLENTOWN, Pa - 69 WFMZ-TV is thrilled to announce the debut of our brand-new 8 PM newscast, set to premiere on September 25th.

This expansion of our news programming is a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering timely, relevant, and high-quality news to our dedicated viewers.

The 8 PM newscast promises to be a dynamic addition to our lineup, providing viewers with an alternative primetime news source that fits their busy schedules.

It will offer a comprehensive overview of the day's top stories, reports, weather updates, and more, all presented by our team of experienced and trusted journalists.

"We are excited to introduce the 8 PM newscast to our audience," said Barry Fisher, President, and GM, "In today's fast-paced world, people want access to news when it suits them best. With this new addition, we aim to meet the needs of our viewers and provide them with the information they need to stay informed.

Assistant GM and News Director Brad Rinehart said, “The goal of this prime-time newscast is to highlight the best work of our staff of veteran reporters and photojournalists each weeknight. Viewers will get a comprehensive overview of the most compelling stories of the day."

Viewers can tune in to 69 WFMZ-TV News At 8PM via cable, satellite, antenna, WFMZ+ streaming app and our website at WFMZ.com, ensuring they can stay up-to-date on the latest news from the comfort of their homes or while on the go.

69 WFMZ-TV has been a trusted source of news in our community for over 46 years, and this new addition to our programming lineup is a testament to our dedication to serving our viewers better than ever.