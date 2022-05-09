READING, Pa. - Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt said he always knew he wanted to be a firefighter.
"I've been in and around the Reading Fire Department my entire life," said Chief James Stoudt.
The department he said, is like a brotherhood with a number of family ties.
His father was with the department for years, as well as his cousins.
He will be taking the position after his cousin, Chief William Stoudt, retired in April.
"All in all, mostly my entire life was built around the firehouse," said Chief Stoudt.
He grew up on South Fifth Street in Reading next to what was the Liberty Fire Company.
At the age of 13, he was part of a program in Reading similar to the junior firefighter one before becoming a volunteer firefighter at age 18.
Five years later he was hired as a career firefighter, ultimately becoming a Lieutenant.
"When I was hired, I was just so ecstatic to be a firefighter," said Chief Stoudt.
Now he will be at the helm.
"I'm proud and humbled to be in this position," said Chief Stoudt.
He said his vision for the department is to have things proceed as his cousin had things going. Getting grants and adding manpower is part of that.
"I'm just looking forward to doing my best at the job and continuing with being the leader of what I feel is a great fire department," said Chief Stoudt.