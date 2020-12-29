LEESPORT, Pa. - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, it seems December's full moon has almost as many names.

69 News viewer John Kupetz of Leesport shared a few photos he captured of the moon as it rose Tuesday evening in the sky over Berks County.

"[I] totally lucked out," he said in an email. "Look close at the moon, there is an airplane flying in front of it."

In folklore, December's full moon is called the "cold" moon, according to 69 News meteorologist Dan Skeldon, who noted that it's also referred to as the "long night" and "winter maker" moon.

It certainly will feel like a long winter's night outdoors.

"The clear skies will get us a cold night in the teens, but at least it'll be moonlit!" 69 News meteorologist Drew Anderson said on Twitter.

 

Whatever you call the moon, enjoy it while it lasts. The moon will set at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday.

