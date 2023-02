READING, Pa. - If you're suffering from the winter blues you can head to the bowling lanes while supporting police dogs in our area!

Friends of the Reading Police K-9 Unit is hosting its 6th Annual K-9 Bowl Hiester Lanes in Reading.

The nonprofit helps raise funds to maintain the Reading Police K-9 Unit.

Visitors can enjoy two hours of "glow bowl," raffles, food, and more.

Cost is $120 per lane and each lane accommodates up to six people.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday night.