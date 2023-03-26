WEST READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner has released the names of two of the people killed in the factory explosion in West Reading.

Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, and Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading, were among the seven killed in the blast Friday evening at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory, the coroner said late Sunday night.

The news release came shortly after West Reading authorities announced two more bodies had been pulled from the rubble, bringing the death toll to seven.

Authorities believe all of the missing have now been accounted for.

"We are still awaiting for the coroner to confirm the remaining individuals identities, but we do believe them to be the remaining presumptive missing individuals," said Chief Wayne Holben, West Reading police.

The coroner said forensic examinations are needed to positively identify the other five victims. Autopsies are expected to be completed by the end of the week, the coroner said, as his office conducts death investigations into the cause and manner of death for all victims.

One person was pulled alive from the rubble hours after the explosion. Authorities say the woman was injured but conscious, but further details about her condition are not known.

At least ten people were injured.

A few buildings, an apartment building, a business across the street and several homes in the area have damage from the blast.

As a precaution, three buildings will be condemned around the current site as they moving into the investigation phase of the operation.

The West Reading Mayor is urging anyone who has damaged property to contact her directly as well as their insurance company.

The street closure will remain in effect. Second Avenue and Franklin to Penn Avenue will remain closed indefinitely.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.