MOHNTON, Pa. - The votes are in following a national contest.
"Sure enough, inside there was the congratulations, your child Colton, has won the spot on Sun-Maid's "Board of Imagination" for the upcoming year," said Colton's mom, Heather Brady.
7-year-old Colton from Mohnton is bringing home a top spot.
"I feel special," Colton Brady said.
As a party of his classmates, family and friends stood outside of Brecknock Elementary with supportive signs in hand - did he have any idea?
"No, not a clue," said Colton.
No clue, but now he's got $5,000 towards college, and another $5,000 for his school.
"A check coming to our school, to our kiddos, is just an added bonus and I can't wait to see what we can get here for the kids at Brecknock," said Principal Aaron Kopetski at Brecknock Elementary.
Plus, an April plane ride to California to sit on the Board of Imagination for Sun-Maid Raisins awaits, and he's ready to get right to work.
"Make new flavor raisins," Colton said.
Colton's mom says this journey has inspired her son.
"We were at Sweet Ride and a nice lady recognized him and said she's been voting every day and she treated him like a celebrity. She said you're the Colton I've been voting for," said Heather Brady.
It's a contest that has brought the school community and the county together.
"Everything going on locally, globally, a little bit of good news, smiles on people's faces is what we're after here," said Kopetski.
There's been no shortage of smiles Wednesday.
"It's been really cool to see all the smiles," said Brady.
And no shortage of support for Colton from Mohnton.