UPPER BERN TWP., Pa. - Close to 70,000 chickens are dead after fire tore through chicken houses at a farm in Upper Bern Township, Berks County, a fire official said.
The flames broke out just after 2 a.m. Thursday at A&L Farms in the 3300 block of Mountain Road.
Flames and smoke billowed into the air, and could be seen at least a mile away.
Two buildings were completely burned to the ground, and a third, an egg house, sustained partial damage, according to a fire official on scene.
Crews knocked down most of the fire in about two hours, but continued putting out hot spots.
Fire crews on scene said they had hoped to pull water from a small pond on the property, but because of subfreezing temperatures, the pond was too slushy, so they had to keep paging for more tankers.
Authorities have not said what may have sparked the blaze, but a fire marshal is expected to investigate.
Unfortunately, this farm is no stranger to fires, as this is the third fire in the last several years.
Flames tore through chicken houses there in 2019, and the owners lost more than 37,000 chickens. Back in 2015, fire destroyed an empty barn that was going to be used to house chickens.
