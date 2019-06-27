70th Kutztown Folk Fest coming together

We're days away from the start of the 70th Kutztown Folk Festival. Ahead of Saturday's opening, vendors spent the day in the heat setting up dozens of tents and stands.
It's hot enough to make you sweat, except if you're Beauxdean Grunch, a vendor from Georgia.
"This is not hot to me, no," said Grunch.
He says the heat of his home state of Georgia tops what he's feeling as he prepares for the Kutztown Folk Festival. He's here to cool people off, and not just with his fan. He'll be churning his own ice cream once the festival opens on Saturday.
"We're churning, we'll churn hard," said Grunch. "Matter of fact... we'll go through easily several hundred pounds of ice a day."
The 70th edition of the festival of Pennsylvania Dutch culture will have new weekday specials.
"Monday is going to be Senior Day, Tuesday is Two-fer Tuesday, Wednesday is Family Day, Thursday is Military Appreciation Day, and Friday is our popular Friday Night happy hour," said festival President Steve Sharadin.
Also new is an expanded Country Kitchen opportunity. Those who reserve a spot can get a private tour of the PA Dutch kitchen.
"Then they get to sit down and enjoy that meal traditional PA dutch meal with the old seven sweets and sours, it's going to be a really great experience," said Sharadin.